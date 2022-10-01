rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Allen Tarver works his land in preparation of planting oats for his cattle outside of Folsom, Louisiana.USDA Photo by Preston Keres

Allen Tarver works his land in preparation of planting oats for his cattle outside of Folsom, Louisiana.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

