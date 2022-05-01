A misty morning layer of vapor flows slowly over Shagawa Lake near the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Superior National Forest (NF) Kawishiwi Ranger District area, Ely, Minnesota, on March 2, 2018.

Superior NF was established in 1909, the Superior is known for its boreal forest ecosystem, numerous clean lakes, and a colorful cultural history. Management by the USDA-Forest Service, under principles of ecosystem management and multiple use, the Forest provides for a diverse community of plants and animals as well as products for human needs. The concept of "all lands" management maintains strong partnerships and collaboration across the landscape. Popular recreational activities include fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, swimming, hiking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and ice fishing. Superior NF System is 2,174,993 acres. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.



. Original public domain image from Flickr