U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist Melissa Fraticelli visits Charlie Roberts, owner of Roberts Farms and discuss the healthe of his soybean crop and the conservation practices he developed with the help of the USDA to utilizes cover crops to prevent sheet, rill, and ephemeral gullies; and implementing soil health principals that improve soil health of his land, in Lauderdale County, TN, on Sept 20, 2019.

Cover Crop (Practice Code 340) is growing a crop of grass, small grain, or legumes primarily for seasonal protection and soil improvement. This practice is used to control erosion, add fertility and organic material to the soil, improve soil tilth, increase infiltration and aeration of the soil, and improve overall soil health. The practice is also used to increase populations of bees for pollination purposes. Cover and green manure crops have beneficial effects on water quantity and quality. Cover crops have a filtering effect on movement of sediment, pathogens, and dissolved and sediment-attached pollutants.







Soil Health Principles







Charlie Roberts is utilizing the four basic soil health principles to improve soil health and sustainability on his farm:







1. Use plant diversity to increase diversity in the soil.



2. Manage soils more by disturbing them less.



3. Keep plants growing throughout the year to feed the soil.



4. Keep the soil covered as much as possible.







USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr