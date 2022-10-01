rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259403Bedstuy Campaign Against Hunger (BSCAH) Jacob Okam lead farmer mentors Jeffrey Smith while picking egg plants in Far…Save

Bedstuy Campaign Against Hunger (BSCAH) Jacob Okam lead farmer mentors Jeffrey Smith while picking egg plants in Far Rockaway. BSCAH was the recipient of an NRCS high tunnel grant.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Bedstuy Campaign Against Hunger (BSCAH) Jacob Okam lead farmer mentors Jeffrey Smith while picking egg plants in Far Rockaway. BSCAH was the recipient of an NRCS high tunnel grant.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

More