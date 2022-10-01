Cattle roam the UGA Agricultural Research Farm in Winterville, GA, where the Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Southeast Employee Event is held to help U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) market reporters refresh their Livestock Correlation skills .



Livestock correlations are one way that USDA Market News ensures the accuracy and consistency in its reports.

Correlations promote uniform grading skills and ensure that livestock are evaluated the same throughout the country.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr