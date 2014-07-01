One-year-old African Nubian goats, with their distinctive long ears (a cooling adaptation for hot dry environments), stand in the doorway of their shelter and watch visitors at Hock-Newberry Farm operations owned by Erica Govednik, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, who successfully runs an organically-managed, multi-species, rotational-grazing farm on rented land in Marshall, VA, on Saturday, May 21, 2016.

The goats are expected to produce one gallon of milk each day. They also clear areas by forage the fenced areas that would normally take time and a sickle bar mower to clear. Moving the lightweight electrified fence or herding to other areas will soon give the goats a new pasture of greens to graze and again save time, money and operating expenses while their nutrition is organically supported. Low hanging tree branches will also be browsed by the goats standing on their hind legs. The farm’s products consist of forested American Guinea Hog pork, a Nubian dairy goatherd share program, and free-range egg and broiler chicken program. During the tour Ms. Govednik shares her knowledge and experience of multi-species grazing, lowering expenses with used equipment and material purchases, DIY projects, low-cost electric fencing to make the most of rented land, and direct marketing. This is part of From Service to Stewardship a two-day intensive workshop in Remington, Va., on May 20-21. The Livestock Conservancy, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and Lakota Ranch, are holding this workshop to help educate military service veterans about rare breed animal and poultry options for farming enterprises. Some of the topics include, getting started, networking, marketing, poultry processing, breeding, husbandry, scything, rotational grazing and pasture management, tractor selections, milking and oxen, and electric fence building. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of more than $9 million in outreach and technical assistance for minority farmers and ranchers and military veterans that are new to farming and ranching. The funding, provided through the Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, also known as the 2501 Program, will enable community-based organizations and other partners to work directly with these groups to successfully acquire, own and operate farms and ranches and equitably participate in all USDA programs. The 2014 Farm Bill reauthorized the program and expanded targeted communities. For more information please see: http://www.usda.gov/wps/portal/usda/usdamediafb?contentid=2014/07/0159.xml&printable=true&contentidonly=true USDA Media by Lance Cheung.