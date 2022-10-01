U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue and his wife Mary Perdue tour the Delaware State Fair with Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse, leading them to FFA & 4-H exhibits, livestock barns, and then are joined by Delaware Governor John Carney for the license plate drawing, and attended the Governor’s Day Dinner, then observe harness racing from the start vehicle with starting Judge Preston Moore, congratulate the winner of the Governor's Cup race, assist with the presentation of a tribute to one of the racers, and attend the live stock auction, in Harrington, DE, on July 25, 2019.

The Delaware State Fair, Inc. is a diverse, volunteer supported non-profit community-based organization that is committed to educating and promoting agricultural heritage and values.



The fair features educational exhibits, demonstrations and competition aimed at the advancement of livestock, horticulture and agriculture with special emphasis placed on educational activities such as 4-H, FFA and similar youth development programs. The Delaware State Fair, Inc. focuses on the preservation of the past, promotion of the present, and education in the future, of agriculture, horticulture, mechanical arts, and rural and domestic economy. The fair sponsored by Corteva and Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr