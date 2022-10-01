rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259427U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Commodity Graders (Meat) perform grading service on beef, August 12, 2019.USDA…Save

U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Commodity Graders (Meat) perform grading service on beef, August 12, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Commodity Graders (Meat) perform grading service on beef, August 12, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More