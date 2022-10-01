Rolled bales along the roadways, and grassland in and near the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Thunder Basin National Grassland, along Highway 16 and 450, in Northeast Wyoming, on July 29, 2019.

The Thunder Basin National Grassland is located in northeastern Wyoming in the Powder River Basin between the Big Horn Mountains and the Black Hills. Elevation on the national grassland ranges from 3,600 to 5,200 feet, and the climate is semi-arid. The national grassland provides unique opportunities for recreation, including hiking, sightseeing, hunting, and fishing. There are no developed campgrounds; however, dispersed camping is allowed. The national grassland abounds with wildlife year-round, provides forage for livestock, and is underlain with vast mineral resources. Land patterns are very complex because federal, state, and private lands are intermingled. The Douglas Ranger District administers the Thunder Basin National Grassland. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr