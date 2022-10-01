The St. Helena Parish School Board received $2.88 million to construct an athletic complex for St. Helena College and Career Academy (High School 7 - 12).

The complex included a new football field house/stadium, concession stand, and parking lot. New concrete sidewalks and aluminum canopies were added between the new education building and stadium. The existing parking lot was re-striped with new lighting added and accessibility upgrades were included.



