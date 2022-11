Lēf Farms is hydroponic farm operation built on what was a quarry, in Loudon, NH, on Sept. 1, 2017.

They produce organic greens. The precision controlled system is energy, resource and labor efficient. Harvest to table can be 24 hours. Climate controlled systems open and close greenhouse vents to maintain optimum growing conditions. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr