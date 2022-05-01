rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Thomas and Anita Roberson (both U.S. Army Vets) operate the Roberson Farm Tour in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The Robersons operate a 10-acre farm where they produce vegetables, fruit, honey and flowers.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

