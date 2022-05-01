U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259441SaveSaveThomas and Anita Roberson (both U.S. Army Vets) operate the Roberson Farm Tour in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The Robersons operate a 10-acre farm where they produce vegetables, fruit, honey and flowers.USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4139 x 2759 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadThomas and Anita Roberson (both U.S. Army Vets) operate the Roberson Farm Tour in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The Robersons operate a 10-acre farm where they produce vegetables, fruit, honey and flowers.USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMore