Today’s U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers Market VegUcation tent features cherries sampled with vanilla ice cream , at the USDA headquarters, in downtown Washington, D.C., on July 21, 2017.

The USDA Farmers Market has more than 30 farmers, ranchers & small food businesses from across the Chesapeake Bay region that their sell product every Friday from May to October in southwest Washington, D.C. For more information, please see #USDAFarmersMkt . USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr