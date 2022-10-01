rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Wildland firefighter campsites at the Lolo Peak Incident Command Post, on August 24, 2017, near Missoula, MT. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain

