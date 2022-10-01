U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Communications Director of Web Communications Amanda Eamich types in Senior Advisor to the Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Robert Bonnie's (not seen) reply to an online question, during a live Virtual Office Hours session he is hosting on Twitter, in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, November 29, 2012.

The event provided a question and answer opportunity and highlighted U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) record on conservation achievements and efforts to reconnect Americans to the great outdoors were answered during the event. Questions were submitted live and in advance to the @USDA Twitter account using the hashtag #AskUSDA. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr