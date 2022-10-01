rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259481Hudson River and Borough of Manhatten, New York, NY, seen from Jersey City, New Jersey on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2015. USDA…

Hudson River and Borough of Manhatten, New York, NY, seen from Jersey City, New Jersey on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2015. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

