Semi-fisheye view of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), South Building at 1400 Independence Ave. in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013.

The USDA South Building was built in phases between 1930 and 1936 to house offices and laboratories. Archways were installed in 1936 to crossover Independence Avenue to the Jamie L. Whitten building, USDA’s main administration building. The modernization of USDA’s South Building began on September 21, 1998, with planned completion in 2015. The modernization process will take place in eight phases will house more than 6,800 personnel upon completion. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr