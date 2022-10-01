rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
A cat is seen wandering the lot on the Reinford Farms outside of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, January 24, 2018.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

