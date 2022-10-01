The Jersey dairy cows enter the milking parlor on their own; this heavy use area is made of concrete and collect water runoff that contains animal waste and sediment, this dirty (but nutrient rich) water is prevented from reaching near by ditches and creeks that provide habitat for salmon by diverting it into temporary waste storage facilities and field applied as fertilizer onto the creamery's pastures, in Lynden, WA, on August 6, 2019.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Washington State works with Twin Brook Creamery and other diaries in the state with alternative nutrient management methods such as replacing earthen lagoons with steel tanks as an alternative waste storage to eliminate the potential for nutrient seepage into groundwater. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.







