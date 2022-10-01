rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259522Buffalo graze southwest of Lima, near Little Sheep Creek, Dillon Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest…Save

Buffalo graze southwest of Lima, near Little Sheep Creek, Dillon Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 11, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Buffalo graze southwest of Lima, near Little Sheep Creek, Dillon Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 11, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More