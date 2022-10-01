rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Silos sit in the background of a cornfield in Richville Michigan, September 26, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

Silos sit in the background of a cornfield in Richville Michigan, September 26, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

