Subsurface drip irrigation system nozzle.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helped Howard and Barbara Schirmer, and their son Ernie and wife Terri Schirmer develop their conservation plan that would help reduce water usage; to do that the farm qualified for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) that provided financial assistance in the form of cost-sharing grants that helped Schirmer Farms install a subsurface drip irrigation (SDI) at one of their hayfields, near San Antonio, in Macdona, TX, on July 28, 2020. Please see the album description for more information about this six-generation farming family, these organizations, programs and conservation practices at flic.kr/s/aHsmPRAeea







USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr