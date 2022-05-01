The Agricultural Marketing Service and the Food and Nutrition Service travel to the Capital Area Food Bank in NE, Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, 2018, to tour the facility and help receive delivery of fluid milk purchased with Section 32 funds, which provide food for distribution to food banks and other nutrition assistance programs through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

The event will allow the attendees to see a delivery of fluid milk, which was recently made an option for purchase under Section 32. The supplier of the fluid milk is Dairy Farmers of America through Dairy Maid of Frederick, Maryland. The delivery will be from a purchase that is part of the normal operations of administering Section 32 and not related or associated with the authority or administration of possible purchases under Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation related to trade mitigation.







USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr