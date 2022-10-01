U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259575SaveSaveCornfield and cattle scenics near Elliott City, Md., August, 20, 2020USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5065 x 3377 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadCornfield and cattle scenics near Elliott City, Md., August, 20, 2020USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMore