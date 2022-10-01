U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Smith River Hotshots Forestry Technician Shane Blair mitigate trail hazards by clearing pathways blocked by dead and fallen trees and brush allowing other crews to better access the area and help stop the Cedar Fire in the and around the Sequoia National Forest, and Posey, CA, on Tuesday, August 23, 2016.

