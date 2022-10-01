28th Bomb Wing (BW) 28th Mission Support Group (MSG) 28th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Flight Section Superintendent Technical Sergeant Kurt Abrahamson, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD, on May 18, 2017.

Today, TSgt. Abrahamson assists and observes an EOD training session. Abrahamson has been a part-time rancher and hay grass producer for several years. Using his uncle’s land he has gained ranching and business experience. In search of ways to build his business, he is eager to hear what the people of the U.S. Department of Agriculture have to say during Agriculture Secretary Perdue’s listening session, tomorrow. His goal is to either transition into a full-time operation or completes an agricultural degree and then returning to the ranch. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr