U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259595SaveSaveSailboat at Great Cranberry Island, ME, on July 10, 2018. USDA Photo by Christopher Stewart. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2326 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4912 x 3264 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadSailboat at Great Cranberry Island, ME, on July 10, 2018. USDA Photo by Christopher Stewart. Original public domain image from FlickrMore