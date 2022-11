Jan Pilarski, the founder of Green Bridge Growers located in Mishawaka, IN, prepares to plant kale in the farm's hoop house Dec. 18, 2020.

The hoop house was built with assistance from the Natural Resources Conservation Service's EQIP program in 2015 and the farm will begin construction on a second one in spring 2021. (Indiana NRCS photo by Brandon O'Connor). Original public domain image from Flickr