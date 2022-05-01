Visitors to the 93rd Annual Agriculture Outlook Forum took a field trip to the University of District of Columbia (UDC) Urban Farm in Beltsville, MD, Feb. 22, 2017.

UDC is one of the nation's only land grant universities in an urban environment offering gardening skills to D.C. residents and business expertise to aspiring urban farmers. The farm has greenhouses/hoop houses with winter crop production, solar energy, composting, irrigation, and aquaponic systems. USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr