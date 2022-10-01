Ducks are this year's new species to the Hock-Newberry Farm operation owned by Erica Govednik, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, who successfully runs an organically-managed, multi-species, rotational-grazing farm on rented land in Marshall, VA, on Saturday, May 21, 2016.

The farm’s products consist of forested American Guinea Hog pork, a Nubian dairy goatherd share program, and free-range egg and broiler chicken program. During the tour Ms. Govednik shares her knowledge and experience of multi-species grazing, lowering expenses with used equipment and material purchases, DIY projects, low-cost electric fencing to make the most of rented land, and direct marketing. She experiments with one new species each year. The ducks were a bargain clearance purchase from a seller and require little supplemental feed after foraging for uneaten chicken feed from a near by moveable chicken pen.



This is part of From Service to Stewardship a two-day intensive workshop in Remington, Va., on May 20-21. The Livestock Conservancy, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and Lakota Ranch, are holding this workshop to help educate military service veterans about rare breed animal and poultry options for farming enterprises.



Some of the topics include, getting started, networking, marketing, poultry processing, breeding, husbandry, scything, rotational grazing and pasture management, tractor selections, milking and oxen, and electric fence building.



In 2014, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of more than $9 million in outreach and technical assistance for minority farmers and ranchers and military veterans that are new to farming and ranching. The funding, provided through the Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, also known as the 2501 Program, will enable community-based organizations and other partners to work directly with these groups to successfully acquire, own and operate farms and ranches and equitably participate in all USDA programs. The 2014 Farm Bill reauthorized the program and expanded targeted communities. For more information please see: www.usda.gov/wps/portal/usda/usdamediafb?contentid=2014/0... USDA Media by Lance Cheung.



. Original public domain image from Flickr