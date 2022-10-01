MINOT, N.D. – 10 feet of water flood nearly 20 percent of the neighborhood throughout the city of Minot Dakota, leaving more than 4,000 homes inundated by flooding, June 25.

With the Souris River expected to crest, city official scramble to implement a recovery strategy hoping to endure the high water preventing the loss of thousands of homes already damaged by flooding. At 8 feet above major flood stage, the water appears to be leveling off. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jesse Lopez). Original public domain image from Flickr