Some of the 65 cattle and 30 calves that are born, raised and roam the pastures of Brookview Farm Manakin-Sabot, VA, eating grass or resting under shade trees on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in one of many farms participating with Fall Line Farms a local food cooperative in the Richmond, VA area that offers a wide variety of household food staples and specialty items on an ever changing inventory of fruits, vegetables, meats, soaps, eggs, cheeses, flowers, honey, pastas, sauces, syrups, baked goods, mushrooms, flour and grains.

Suppliers post what they have on a Lulus Local Food online listing and can make their selection. Every Thursday suppliers deliver orders to, one of several pick-up points, designated by the customers in or around the Richmond area. USDA Photos by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr