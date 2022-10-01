Heidel Hollow Farms has been a family owned farm since 1852 and is currently an 1,800 acre operation in Germansville, PA. Led by David Fink, President of Heidel Hollow Farms, they mainly produce and compact hay for export and grow produce on 300 acres for local sale.

With the financial help of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) an 896 panel solar array was recently installed on non farmable diversion ditches. Rated at 200 kilowatts, they project 240 megawatts of electricity to be produced each year, providing up to 70% of the farms electrical needs. Electrical energy is sent into the local power grid for credit and draw power from the grid with preexisting connections. Photograph was taken on Wednesday, April 20, 2011. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr