In celebration of the International Year of Plant Health, APHIS partnered with the North American Plant Protection Organization and the Niagara Falls Illumination Board to hold a special illumination ceremony on April 19 and 20.

During the IYPH illumination, Niagara Falls will glow with green light to emphasize the need to protect plant health across North America and around the world. The IYPH illuminations will occur from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for 15 minutes at the top of every hour.



USDA Photo by Margaret Pelczynski



Watch Niagara Falls live here: www.earthcam.com/canada/niagarafalls/?cam=niagarafalls_str.