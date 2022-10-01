U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261569SaveSaveA wheel line irrigation system waters a pasture at the home of Stacey Carlson, a Reclamation employee, in Kuna, Idaho. 7/20/2020 Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5504 x 8256 px | 300 dpiSaveDownloadA wheel line irrigation system waters a pasture at the home of Stacey Carlson, a Reclamation employee, in Kuna, Idaho. 7/20/2020 Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original public domain image from FlickrMore