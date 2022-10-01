Harvested watermelon Krueger Farm outside of Letts, Iowa. The farm, which also grows cantaloupe, pumpkins, squash, onions, peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and zucchini for sale at their own stand as well as local grocery stores are promoting locally-grown produce.

They also participates in Farm Service Agency's (FSA) Noninsured Disaster Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance in the event of natural disaster that causes crop loss or prevented planting in order to help producers recoup costs. Photo by Preston Keres