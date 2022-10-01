rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261710Cornfield and cattle scenics near Elliott City, Md., August, 20, 2020USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public…

Cornfield and cattle scenics near Elliott City, Md., August, 20, 2020

USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

