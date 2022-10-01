Big Escambia Creek in the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) Magnolia Branch Wildlife Reserve (MBWR), near Atmore, in rural Escambia County, Alabama, on Saturday, April 5, 2014.

The PBCI leadership, along with and MBWR Manager and Tribal Elder Billy Smith, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources and Conservation Service (NRCS) Tribal Liason David Elliott work together to improve and preserve the Reserve. NRCS Farm Bill conservation programs provide landowners with technical and financial assistance to implement conservation practices. Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) is just one of the programs that help landowners do this.



