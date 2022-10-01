Salmon almost ready to head out to sea find refuge in the the Nooksack River, Washington, on August 7, 2019.

Before log jam installation in the South Fork Nooksack River. Human alterations to the river channel and its surrounding hillsides have reduced the number of habitat types that salmon need for spawning (reproducing), feeding, and escaping predators.







U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Washington State works with Tribes and other salmon recovery partners to restore salmon habitat in the South Fork Nooksack River (Whatcom County, WA). NRCS has contributed just short of $1 M to instream habitat improvements in the South Fork Nooksack in the last 10 years. USDA Photo by David Kosling.







