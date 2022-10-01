U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue, South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) Commissioner Hugh Weathers, Clemson President James P. Clements and student Garrett Ulmer speak during the “South Carolina Commissioner’s School for Agriculture" dinner in Bowman, SC, on October 22, 2019.

The South Carolina Commissioner's School for Agriculture (SCCSA) is a partnership between Clemson University and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. This program strives to provide a challenging and enriching college-based experiences for a limited number of rising 11th and 12th grade students. www.usda.gov USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr