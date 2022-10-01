U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261745SaveSaveEarly fall colors in the Adirondacks of northeastern New York, on October 12, 2019, Courtesy photo by Emily de Vinck. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2049 x 1537 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadEarly fall colors in the Adirondacks of northeastern New York, on October 12, 2019, Courtesy photo by Emily de Vinck. Original public domain image from FlickrMore