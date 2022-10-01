rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261748A caterpillar feeds on a leaf near Stoney Cabin in the Pintler Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest…Save

A caterpillar feeds on a leaf near Stoney Cabin in the Pintler Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 19, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A caterpillar feeds on a leaf near Stoney Cabin in the Pintler Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 19, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More