A constant nemesis, a grasshopper is seen on one of Mayim Farm Owner Greg Lolley's plants.

In 2016, Mayim Farm, in Opp, Alabama received $8,930 from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to construct a hoop house under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) program. This has enable d them to extend the growing season on some crops and start growing others. Additionally, under USDA, NRCS, the Lolley’s have been approved for a NRCS Technical Service Provider (TSP) loan to complete a written transition plan from traditional to organic production to be complete no later than March 2019 at the cost of $4,417. While Mayim Farms have not participated in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs. FSA employees have been a plethora of information in the marketing of their products. USDA Photo by Preston Keres



