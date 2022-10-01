U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Area Director Nivory Gordon, Jr. has seen much success in his region in Southwest Alabama overseeing many projects to include a new City Hall in Camden, a new water delivery system for residents in need, and much more.

His father Nivory Gordon Sr. runs an operation of 300(+-) brood cattle and quarter horses. He has been farming all of his life; however, the family farm started over 50 years ago on a much smaller scale. He believes in sun up to sun down work days.







After graduating from Alabama A&M University in 1989 with an Agribusiness Degree, I joined the partnership and started the implementation of practices to enhance management and growth of the operation. I have been actively involved for roughly 29 years.







After growing up in this rural community, he wanted to pursue a career in Agriculture that would allow him to help others and provide a good environment for a family.







Indeed farming is not an easy task; however, "I take pride in the efforts of my father to support his family," Nivory said. "My career with the agency has been very rewarding due to the assistance the USDA provided to so many rural areas that truly needed help. My USDA family makes me so eager to do more each day."







