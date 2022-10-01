rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Rows of crops are named after inspirational movies and shows at the Added Value's Farm in Brooklyn, New York.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

Rows of crops are named after inspirational movies and shows at the Added Value’s Farm in Brooklyn, New York.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

