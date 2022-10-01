U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue visits the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Wildlife Research Center to hear an overview of the National Feral Swine Damage Management Program and Feral Swine Research Program, and then tours the facility to observe the Genetics Lab, Toxicology Lab, a Drone/ Unmanned Aircraft Systems Demonstration, Rabies Research, and a Remote Darting Demonstration, in Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 16, 2018.

Secretary Perdue is on his fourth "Back to Our Roots" tour to hear ideas and concerns from local farmers, ranchers, producers, foresters, agriculture students, business owners, community leaders, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees. The tour will last through Thursday, May 17th and include stops in New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. This is Secretary Perdue’s fourth “Back to Our Roots” tour since taking office just more than a year ago. On his first tour in August of 2017, Secretary Perdue toured Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana. In September of 2017, Secretary Perdue traveled on his second tour to Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Most recently, Secretary Perdue visited Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky during his third tour in early April.











