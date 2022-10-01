U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue met with USDA employees and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium administration and staff who provided information about the animals and their care, during the zoo’s USDA Family Day, in Powell, OH, on April 4, 2018.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) provided emergency assistance in caring for animals – livestock and domesticated – in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. APHIS worked to aid producers and positioning staff in key areas in Texas and Louisiana where flooding may cause further damage. In addition, APHIS is helping to meet the emergency needs of pets and their owners, as inspectors are coordinating closely with zoos, breeders, and other licensed facilities in the region to ensure the safety of animals in their care. For more information about USDA and the Animal Welfare Act please see www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/home.