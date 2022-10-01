rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Trained detector dogs can check mailed parcels and cargo for invasive pests that can lead to costly eradication efforts if they become established. (USDA photo). Original public domain image from Flickr

