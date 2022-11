Great Valley Poultry and Metzer Farm from Manteca and Gonzales, California free range chickens who produce organic eggs that are sold at urban farmers markets, such as this one at Jack London Square, near the downtown, marina, railway, ferry dock and port of Oakland, California, on Sept 4, 2016.

Oakland has population of more than 400,000 and is a 2016 Promise Zones Finalist. (Image is not for grading use.) USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr