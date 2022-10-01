U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Superior National Forest (NF) winter campers cut fallen branches for their camp stove near Ely, Minnesota, on Feb 28, 2018.

From November through mid-May there are no campsite fees and fewer campers at Superior NF. Each task may be more challenging, but the rewards may include ample snowball fun, snow angels, crisp air, and the opportunity to make a snow-bench to sleep on. Many campgrounds are available for winter camping, but will not have plowed roads, water, or garbage containers. Deep snow may make access to outhouses difficult. Some campgrounds may be gated shut in the winter. Superior NF was established in 1909, the Superior is known for its boreal forest ecosystem, numerous clean lakes, and a colorful cultural history. Management by the USDA-Forest Service, under principles of ecosystem management and multiple use, the Forest provides for a diverse community of plants and animals as well as products for human needs. The concept of "all lands" management maintains strong partnerships and collaboration across the landscape. Popular recreational activities include fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, swimming, hiking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and ice fishing. Superior NF System is 2,174,993 acres. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr